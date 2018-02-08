Kriti Sanon shows an interesting way to wear a skirt over your dress

Would you like to add Kriti Sanon’s glittery-denim combo outfit to your wardrobe? (Source: Style Cell/Sketcher Street/Instagram) Would you like to add Kriti Sanon’s glittery-denim combo outfit to your wardrobe? (Source: Style Cell/Sketcher Street/Instagram)

When it comes to making a style statement, Kriti Sanon manages to mostly impress fashion fanatics — whether it is a casual dress or a high-end party look. At the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, the actor made heads turn as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani‘s dreamy collection. Adding a little glimmer and shimmer to her look book for 2018, the 27-year-old was recently spotted in a glittery skirt-over-dress ensemble.

Wearing a sparkly dress from the Red Empress label paired with a distressed denim skirt from Purple Paisley, the Raabta actor made quite an outrageous (in a good way) appearance. We couldn’t help but admire how stylist Sukriti Grover balanced out the over-the-top outfit — that could have been way too glittery in too many colours — and toned it down with an asymmetrical skirt and a pair of white sneakers from Skecher Street. Sanon rounded it off with dewy make-up, smokey eyes and light maroon lips.

Steal a glance at the look here.

Hairstylist Sanky Evru styled her blow-dried tresses to look naturally wavy to complement the flamboyant look.

This isn’t the first time such a combination has come out in the fashion world. Remember when Priyanka Chopra stepped out in one of the most trendiest denim wear ever – ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing at the front?

The Bajirao Mastani actor teamed her skirt-jeans combo with a black turtle neck sweater and a matching leather biker jacket. While we have seen distressed jeans or a skirt separately, this was the first time we spotted a celebrity donning the combo.

And as if the denims were not enough, she added a pop of colour to her blue-black attire with a pair of plum red crocodile pattern ankle length boots from Rag and Bone.

We feel Sanon did perfect justice to the bling dress paired with the quirky denim skirt. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd