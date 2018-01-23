Kriti Sanon channelises her inner rockstar spirit in this chic leather skirt

Kriti Sanon goes rock chic for an event in Mumbai. (Source: sukritigrover/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon goes rock chic for an event in Mumbai. (Source: sukritigrover/ Instagram)

While last year saw back to back stunning looks by Kriti Sanon, especially with her ruffle game on top, this year has been relatively slow for the actor. However, we were pleased to see her make an appearance at an event for Skechers India in Mumbai recently.

The Raabta actor tried to recreate hip-hop style with her sartorial choices, as she stepped out wearing a bold printed cropped top in black from Purple Paisley. Stylist Sukriti Grover teamed it with a chic leather skirt from Forever 21 and sneakers from Skechers.

For the accessories, the actor picked multiple metal rings and silver hoops and we think they looked go with the outfit. Check out the pics here.

Make-up artist Aasif Ahmed opted for a nude palette with classic kohl-lined eyes and nude lips.

What do you think of her style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

