Bareilly Ki Barfi promotions: Kriti Sanon goes boho-chic and quirky with her style statement

Kriti Sanon, gearing up for Bareilly Ki Barfi, is channeling her inner gypsy-princess lately. (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon, gearing up for Bareilly Ki Barfi, is channeling her inner gypsy-princess lately. (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Last seen in Raabta, Kriti Sanon is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. While she is on a promotional spree along with co-stars Aayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao, she has also managed to serve us up some fashion inspiration on the side. Going by her recent appearances, the 27-year-old actress seems to have opted to go quirky and boho-chic and, boy, are we impressed! From gypsy princess to nature warrior, Sanon is embracing unconventional prints and how!

The actor looked absolutely beautiful in a printed crop top with cut bell-sleeves and a pair of navy blue palazzo pants from the house of Pallavi Jaipur. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanon kept her hair mid-parted and poker straight and completed her look with minimal accessories and strappy flats. Did she give off a gypsy princess vibe? Yes, she did.

She had also opted for a printed Egyptian Khadi dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar. With splashes of teal, purple, yellow and red on the dress, she looked like a nature warrior in the beautiful green number. Styled by Grover, she kept her make-up fresh and minimal, but the beautiful statement neck-piece from Minerali Store was lost among the colours of her outfit. Sanon opted for juttis from Needledust to go with her outfit.

Keeping her boho-game going, Sanon chose to go for a look comprising of a regal pink dhoti and crop top combo, that she paired with a floral jacket — all put together by Anoli Shah. Styled by Grover, she chose to wear wine-red juttis from Fizzy Goblet and a stunning pair of earrings from Purab Paschim. It is kind of a let down that while she could experiment with her hair, she is choosing to keep it poker straight — safe and humdrum. The golden and silver thread-work on her top adds just the right amount of bling to her outfit.

Sanon also experimented with layered fashion choices, as part of the promotions. Sanon chose a navy blue number followed by layers of yellow and then teal towards the end. With a tassel-ended scarf around her neck, she paired the number over orange separates, thus giving off a free-spirited vibe in her layered look. Styled by Grover, she tied her hair into a high-raised bun and wore colourful Sangeeta Boochra earrings. While the look overall seemed a little dishevelled, it sure gave her an unconventional vibe.

Which of the looks are your favourite? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd