Kriti Sanon adds a beautiful modern twist to her ethnic outfit; see pics

Kriti Sanon in Ridhima Bhasin. (Source: style.cell/Instagram) Kriti Sanon in Ridhima Bhasin. (Source: style.cell/Instagram)

Mixing contemporary with ethnic wear seems to be the latest fad among B-town fashionistas. From Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu to Raveena Tandon, almost every actor has been spotted wearing one. Kriti Sanon who has been continuously giving us some serious fashion goals is in no mood to break it. Yet again she charmed us when she made an appearance at an event in Ahmedabad.

Wearing a black Ridhima Bhasin ensemble, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor teamed her chandelier skirt with a scallop shirt that featured a cold shoulder on one side and a cut-out detailing on the other. Also, the white embroidery on the skirt helped break the monotony of the all-black ensemble. Styled by Sukriti Grover, we love the wonderful combination of modern and ethnic fashion in Sanon’s outfit. She acccessoried with a pair of large Chandbali earrings along with a huge ring from Amrapali Jewels.

Take a look:

Celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off her look with nude make-up and black smokey eyes while hairstylist Aasif Ahmed styled her hair into a ponytail with a beautiful side braid.

We think Sanon looked great. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

