Know the type of fabrics for scarves during monsoon

Cotton, polyester and chiffon are the fabrics that you should stick to while buying scarves during the rainy season, say experts.

Ritika Taneja, Head – Director and Business head, Fashion, ShopClues, and Tanvi Malik, Co-CEO, FabAlley, list down types of fabrics that you should pick up while shopping for scarves in monsoon:

* Cotton scarves: An ideal for summer and monsoon. They will not only protect you when it is a bit sunny but will also cover up when the temperature takes a little dip.

* Polyester fabric: Easy to dry and wrinkle-free, this fabric is the right choice for monsoon. One can also opt for poly-blend scarves. Such scarves won’t turn transparent in rain.

* Chiffon scarves: Chiffon is the perfect choice for this climate as it dries very quickly.

* Linen scarves: With its easy fall and breathable quality, the linen scarves make for a great pick during the rainy season.

