Kingfisher’s 2018 calendar: Supermodels raise the heat in exotic Croatia

The sensuous photoshoot along the quaint sea and rocky beaches features supermodels — Priyanka Moodley, Priyanka Karunakaran, Ishika Sharma and Mitali Rannorey. (Source: @atulkasbekar/ Instagram) The sensuous photoshoot along the quaint sea and rocky beaches features supermodels — Priyanka Moodley, Priyanka Karunakaran, Ishika Sharma and Mitali Rannorey. (Source: @atulkasbekar/ Instagram)

Kickstarting 2018 on a sizzling mode, Kingfisher released their new calendar for the year. Featuring four top Indian models, the divas were shot in pristine beaches and ports in exotic Croatia. The sensuous photoshoot features supermodels Priyanka Moodley, Priyanka Karunakaran, Ishika Sharma and Mitali Rannorey and has been shot by ace celebrity and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar. The sizzling photoshoot, much like the previous years, is high on glam and glitz.

Donning vibrant monokinis and sultry bikinis, the gorgeous models have left temperature soaring. And if you really like the simple yet charismatic appearances, then you should know the force behind the classy styling. The divas have been styled by celebrity stylist Allia El Rufai. Rufai, who previously mesmerised us with Anushka Sharma’s candescent bridal look. Make-up artist Kapil Bhalla created a bold and fierce look. The dewy make-up and smokey eyes clearly stand out and we absolutely love the nude palette.

The scintillating photoshoot has been shot in both touristy and offbeat location spread across the central European nation. From unusual archipelago like Brijuni islands to popular destinations like Rovinj, Kashbekar scouted for iconic places to capture the essence of Croatia and clicked the beauties in what can be touted as one of this year’s hottest swimsuit shoots.

Priyanka Moodley, Ishika Sharma and Mitali Rannorey are already big names in the fashion world and have worked with ace designers and dominated ramps and magazine covers, Priyanka Karunakaran has worked in films in South India.

Kingfisher calenders have always been a big ticket for talented divas to come into the limelight and stars like Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif have graced the calender during their modelling days.

