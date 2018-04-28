Kim Kardashian West’s latest perfume bottle is inspired by her ‘Naked’ self

Kim Kardashian’s latest perfume will smell and look like her. (Source: AP) Kim Kardashian’s latest perfume will smell and look like her. (Source: AP)

Kim Kardashian, who created quite a buzz with her nude art pictures, has yet again stunned people by announcing her plans for her next perfume, that is, a replica of her body. Yes, you read that right! Sharing the news in the last week of April on her Instagram account, the KKW Beauty also shared pictures. The new perfume would follow her Crystal Gardenia fragrance, which comes encased in crystals.

Captioned, “We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” the pictures showcased Kardashian posing and also tagged artist Vanessa Beecroft, who is steering the 37-year-old star’s promotional photos for her new scent.

Interestingly, she also shared the notes of her perfume with her fans, which are, “KKW BODY FRAGRANCE NOTES – Top: Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, Peach Nectar. Middle: Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute. Base: Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, Golden Amber, Musk.”

Talking about the new scent in a recent interview with Business of Fashion, she informed that her next fragrance would launch in May. The sculpture of the bottle would basically be her body and that it would also smell like her, which she thinks the colour golden would smell like. The body fragrance is likely to come out by the end of April.

The scent is not unisex as Kardashian confirmed to her fans. However, she shared that she is also working on a unisex perfume to cater to her entire fanbase. This would be the third fragrance by Kardashian after Candy Hearts and Crystal Gardenia.

