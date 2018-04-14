Presents Latest News
  • Khushi Kapoor looks like a true-bred fashionista in this Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

Khushi Kapoor looks like a true-bred fashionista in this Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted in a gorgeous semi-sheer, embellished gown from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. We think she managed to pull off the look with elegance but what about you?

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2018 6:17:24 pm
Khushi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor style, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor images, Khushi Kapoor pictures, Khushi Kapoor updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in a semi-sheer gown. (Source: falguniandshanepeacock/Instagram)
Related News

Khushi Kapoor has an impeccable fashion sense, which can give any Bollywood fashionista a run for their money. Be it her super stylish airport looks or her stunning ethnic wears, she sure knows how to make heads turn. Recently, she was spotted in a gorgeous semi-sheer and embellished gown from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The ensemble featured a mini underdress with a plunging, sheer neckline, and a thigh-high slit. It also had the designer’s signature feather detailing on the hem. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she opted for a couple of rings to accessorise it. Not only is the outfit elegant, we think she pulled it off with grace and elan.

A dewy make-up palette with well-defined eyes, a dark-shaded eyeshadow and bold red lips along with centre-parted wavy hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Kapoor has also managed to ace her ethnic wear game. Remember the time when she slayed in a pristine white lehenga teamed with an embellished sheer crop top by Manish Malhotra?

She was also seen in a pink, breezy tube blouse with a matching artwork lehenga skirt by Malhotra featuring floral applique work all over it. Since the outfit was heavily embroidered, she opted for minimal accessories.

The budding fashionista gave a contemporary twist to her traditional outfit as she opted for a shirt-styled corset lehenga featuring heavy silver embroidery all over it and white transparent sleeves. She accessorised it with small studded earrings by Aquamarine Jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek, straight manner with minimal make-up and light smokey eyes to complement it.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 14: Latest News