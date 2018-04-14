Khushi Kapoor looks like a true-bred fashionista in this Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit

Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in a semi-sheer gown. (Source: falguniandshanepeacock/Instagram) Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in a semi-sheer gown. (Source: falguniandshanepeacock/Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor has an impeccable fashion sense, which can give any Bollywood fashionista a run for their money. Be it her super stylish airport looks or her stunning ethnic wears, she sure knows how to make heads turn. Recently, she was spotted in a gorgeous semi-sheer and embellished gown from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The ensemble featured a mini underdress with a plunging, sheer neckline, and a thigh-high slit. It also had the designer’s signature feather detailing on the hem. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she opted for a couple of rings to accessorise it. Not only is the outfit elegant, we think she pulled it off with grace and elan.

A dewy make-up palette with well-defined eyes, a dark-shaded eyeshadow and bold red lips along with centre-parted wavy hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Kapoor has also managed to ace her ethnic wear game. Remember the time when she slayed in a pristine white lehenga teamed with an embellished sheer crop top by Manish Malhotra?

She was also seen in a pink, breezy tube blouse with a matching artwork lehenga skirt by Malhotra featuring floral applique work all over it. Since the outfit was heavily embroidered, she opted for minimal accessories.

The budding fashionista gave a contemporary twist to her traditional outfit as she opted for a shirt-styled corset lehenga featuring heavy silver embroidery all over it and white transparent sleeves. She accessorised it with small studded earrings by Aquamarine Jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek, straight manner with minimal make-up and light smokey eyes to complement it.

