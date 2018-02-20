Khushi Kapoor gives us ethnic wear goals in beautiful lehengas at cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Falguni and Shane Peacock: Which one do you like? (Source: manishmalhotra05/ eshaamiin1/ Instagram) Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Falguni and Shane Peacock: Which one do you like? (Source: manishmalhotra05/ eshaamiin1/ Instagram)

Time and again, Khushi Kapoor has managed to impress us with her sartorial choices – be it sashaying down the airport clad in an emerald green off-shoulder top with a pair of blue distressed denim or the Moschino quirky handprinted cerulean blue crop-top and skirt she wore at the Ambani’s bash last year, she can give stiff competition to any Bollywood actor.

This time too it was no different. While attending cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony, which took place in the UAE, the budding fashionista lived up to our expectations as she gave us ethnic wear goals in not one but two lehengas.

Her first look was in a pink, breezy tube blouse with a matching artwork lehanga skirt by Manish Malhotra, which she wore for the mehendi ceremony. Featuring floral applique work all over it, the skirt had a beautiful golden embroidery on the hem. Since the outfit was heavily embroidered, she opted for minimal accessories and styled her attire with a couple of bracelets, a ring and studded earrings.

As it was a day ceremony, it was a good move on her part to keep the make-up minimal with a little blush, nude pink lips and half-tied hair.

For the cocktail night, stylist Eshaa Amiin selected a shirt-styled corset lehenga for Khushi from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection. The beige-coloured lehenga featured heavy silver embroidery all over it and white transparent sleeves that gave the traditional outfit an interesting and contemporary twist. She accessorised her outfit with small studded earrings by Aquamarine Jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek, straight manner with minimal make-up and light smokey eyes to complement it.

We think Khushi looks lovely in both the ensembles but the Manish Malhotra lehenga takes the cake this time. Which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

