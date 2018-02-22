  • Associate Sponsor
  • Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi glam up in gorgeous pastel lehengas at Mohit Marwah’s wedding

Sridevi, along with daughter Khushi Kapoor gave us some beautiful fashion moments in Indian wear during Mohit Marwah's wedding. We love that the mother-daughter duo went for pastel shades. Do you like their style quotient?

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2018 10:27 pm
Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Mohit Marwah wedding, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor fashion, Sridevi fashion, Khushi Kapoor style, Sridevi style, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, Sridevi latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Sridevi latest news, Khushi Kapoor pictures, Khushi Kapoor images, Khushi Kapoor updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor look breathtakingly beautiful in pastel lehengas. (Source: sridevi.kapoor/ Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding, which recently took place in the UAE was attended by the entire Kapoor clan. But it was Sridevi and her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who stood out from the rest. Be it during the Mehendi ceremony, where Khushi mesmerised us in a pink, breezy tube blouse with a matching artwork lehenga skirt from Manish Malhotra or when Sridevi looked gorgeous in a gorgeous white ensemble with an elegant pale golden embroidery on it.

Continuing their winning streak, during the wedding ceremony, Khushi was seen wearing a pastel lehenga teamed with an intricately embroidered, golden blouse. She styled it with a pastel pink dupatta, which too had gold work on it. She accessorised it with a golden neckpiece with matching earrings and maang tikka and rounded off her look with minimal make-up and almost nude eyes.

Sridevi too looked resplendent in a green lehenga, featuring heavy gold work all over it. She styled the outfit with a golden necklace, earrings and maang tikka set. Nude make-up palette with smokey eyes, nude pink lips and hair tied into a neat updo rounded off her look.

Steal a glance here:

We think both Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor managed to pull off their outfits with utmost grace. But what do you think about their style? Let us know in the comments section below.

