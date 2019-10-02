Celebs who recently wore khadi, and some styling tips

Written by Shambhavi Dutta

Gone are the days when khadi was boring. Fast forward to 2019, khadi has become one of the most sought-after fabrics and come a long way from not only making a political statement but also a style statement as well. This underrated fabric is paving a future for itself like never before, with everybody realising its unique strength. Moreover, why wouldn’t you want to style this fabric? It’s environmental-friendly and gives all the luxurious feels.

“There has been a revival as far as handloom industry goes, and the environmental awareness has made consumers shift towards handloom textiles. Khadi is one such textile which is being revived. It is no longer used as it is but is enhanced by using textures such as block print, embroidery, stitching textures, and appliqué to suit the consumer’s demands and trends,” Designer Asha Gautam tells theindianexpress.com.

An all-rounder, it is comfortably chic and looks like celebs swear by it, too. Let’s take a look at all those who have wowed in khadi.

Here, Sonam Kapoor is seen in a deep maroon kurta with a loose silhouette. She completes the look with junk silver jewellery and smokey kohl eyes giving us full Indie vibes. Known for her penchant for colour, the fashionista has been frequently seen going for this traditional fabric.

Athiya Shetty surely knows how to make khadi look effortless and chic. Here, she styles a khadi shrug with a loose piece of denim, silver choker and an off-white crop top. While many use accessories or other kinds of fabric to accentuate khadi, it’s a surprise how the shrug builds up the entire look.

Frequently known to don the saree at airports, Kangana Ranaut makes a style statement so good that it makes us want to switch to a saree — mind you, only in khadi. Her simple lemon yellow blouse with a light blue saree is just the apt airport outfit for us to try too.

Khadi and monochromatic together might sound somewhat dull but nobody pulls it off as elegantly as Malaika Arora in this picture. Seen in a lavender overall outfit topped with earrings and just a clutch, we didn’t know something this minimal could make a style statement. But, aren’t we in the age of “less is more”? Malaika gracefully answers that for us.

If anybody can make khadi look ethereal, it has to be Aditi Rao Hydari. Seen here in a khadi anarkali hand-embroidered in gota, no doubt she turned heads as she walked down the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Although the designers are known for their intricate designs, this fresh look with khadi is here to stay.

“One can go for pant suits, shirt dress, dhotis, and even kurtas. Though the drape of the khadi is no match with imported georgette but still kurtas, anarkalis and dhotis look nice,” Gautam adds.

We are pretty sure seeing the stars has your khadi fever soaring high. Check out some tips and tricks to style this timeless fabric.

Dupattas

Many of us believe khadi only looks good when draped like a saree. But hey, it looks equally elegant as a dupatta. Also, it doesn’t have to be the cult white and beige fabric, khadi comes in a variety of colours. Make a style statement with a khadi dupatta that either has zardozi embroidery or block prints. You could also team up a basic salwar-kameez with pastel-coloured dupattas that will surely make you stand out in a crowd.

Skirts

Long skirts are underrated and then comes these made of Khadi. They are extremely comfortable and you could pair it up with tank tops or tube-tops. In fact, crop-tops work best due to the skirt’s uniform flow. If you’re aiming for the upcoming festive season, team it with a long kurta or a sequined top for a traditional look.

Accessories

There’s no better season or a day to wear khadi dress. They can be worn throughout the year and that’s what makes it the big favourite. If you are uncertain about accessorising this ensemble, chunky silver jewellery is a good idea for a bohemian look. Or if you want to go for a traditional look this festive season, incorporate kundan, polki and jadau jewellery or simply add a smart sling.

Jackets

When we think of jackets, we think Nehru-jackets. But, why should boys have all the fun, right? Team up a khadi jacket with a kurta or even a saree for a formal and chic look. A khadi jacket with a light-coloured kurta does wonders for your outfit. Not only are they durable and will last you for a long time. Each of them comes in an individual style and finish because both khadi dyes and weaves are done by hand.

Khadi denim

Traditional khadi has been reinvented as khadi denim and it’s time we get our hands on it. The classic style of denim and the perennial fabric have come together to help us set the style factor on fire. Pair it with an off-shoulder top or a cotton shirt or maybe a simple kurta and you’ll be good to go. If you are in the mood to take some fashion risk, go for a denim on denim look.

