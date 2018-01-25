Khadi pants, cotton stretch chinos: Must-haves for men

Invest on henleys, T-shirts, polos, biker jeans, denim shirts and jackets. Balance it out with the right accessories and footwear and you are good to go. (Source: File Photo) Invest on henleys, T-shirts, polos, biker jeans, denim shirts and jackets. Balance it out with the right accessories and footwear and you are good to go. (Source: File Photo)

Upgrade your wardrobe with khadi pants, clothes in pastel shades and shirts with small floral prints, experts suggest for fashion conscious men.

Aditya Singhal, Founder at IML Jeans Co. and Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist at Vajor have listed clothing essentials for men this year:

* Khadi pants, denim/checked shirts and denim jackets in dark shades with boro, shashiko and patchwork are unconventional and uniquely stylish. Designers are experimenting with denims more than ever before. People will find quirky embroidery, floral embroidery, and embroidered patch over no-stretch denims.

* Customised jeans are the one-stop solution for those who are always on the lookout for a perfect fit. In addition to the basic staples, go for darker tones on denim as they are versatile and can be paired easily with crisp white, checked, blue, grey, or pastel shirts.

* Cotton stretch chinos with leather jackets like hood, biker or bomber jackets make for really cool outfit. They have been in trend for past couple years and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

* Invest on henleys, T-shirts, polos, biker jeans, denim shirts and jackets. Balance it out with the right accessories and footwear and you are good to go.

* Use pastel hues on almost every piece of cloth that you are about to own. Pastels are definitely going to be a nice change from bold warmer shades that rocked 2017. Whether it is a shade of lavender, baby pink, powder blue or mint yellow, ice-cream shades of are here to stay the coming season.

* Although most of us think of checks as the winter print, this year will see more of checks throughout the year.

* Floral trend is about to blow up this year. While 2017 was more about smaller floral patterns with complementing colours, 2018 will be categorised by larger floral patterns with dramatic colours denoting the comeback of the 1960s print.

