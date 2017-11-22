Kendall Jenner breaks Gisele Bundchen’s 15-year streak to become the world’s highest paid model

Model Kendall Jenner tops Forbes’ list of the highest paid models for 2017. (Source: AP) Model Kendall Jenner tops Forbes’ list of the highest paid models for 2017. (Source: AP)

After Gisele Bundchen ruled the industry for 15 long years, Kendall Jenner has been crowned as the highest paid model in the world this year, according to Forbes’ annual list. A favourite with leading brands such as Estee Lauder, Adidas and La Perla, the 22-year-old supermodel tops the chart of highest earning models with a whopping figure of $22 million this year.

Bundchen has been routed to the No. 2 spot with earnings of $17.5 million, down from last year’s $30.5 million.

Jenner forged a career as a fashion model after gaining prominence on the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The model, who has a successful clothing line that is run along with her sister Kylie, has taken the top spot on Forbes’ yearly highest-paid model’s list. She has more than 84 million followers on Instagram, on which she runs several social media endorsements.

During September’s New York Fashion Week, Jenner walked the ramp for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs. The Hadid sisters – Gigi and Bella, body-activist Ashley Graham and model-veteran Karlie Kloss also made it to the top 10 list.

Jenner is famous for dominating red carpets like the one at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, when she rocked in one-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier crop top with the longest train we have ever seen for the festival’s Fashion for Relief event.

She dressed up the top from the Spring 2017 couture runway with a standard summer staple and totally rocked it! Any guesses? It was a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts that featured a Swarovski crystal-embellished waistband.

