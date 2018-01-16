Latest News
  • Supermodel Kendall Jenner receives backlash for wearing fur coat at Milan Fashion Week

Supermodel Kendall Jenner receives backlash for wearing fur coat at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, the highest paid model recently received backlash for wearing a fur coat on the ramp at Milan Fashion Week. At a time when high-street brands are dropping fur from their collections, this move comes as a shocker.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2018 8:01 pm
Kendall Jenner, the highest paid model gets backlashed for wearing fur coat at Milan Fashion Week Kendall Jenner’s fur coat at Milan Fashion Week gets her in trouble. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Twitter)
Related News

Kendall Jenner, the world’s highest paid model sparked an outrage after she walked the ramp for DSquared2 at the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The second youngest of the Kardashian clan wore a gigantic fur coat with a satin print dress from designers Dean and Dan Caten’s label. At a time when high-street brands are dropping fur from their collections, this move comes as a shocker – especially with Norway (one of Europe’s biggest fur producers) banning its production.

People on social media questioned the reality TV star for modelling a controversial fabric.

Last year in October, Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri announced that they would join the Fur-Free Alliance from spring/summer 2018. Even the American accessible luxury brand Michael Kors joined the movement, supporting fur-free fashion.

What are your thoughts on this? Write to us in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 16: Latest News