Supermodel Kendall Jenner receives backlash for wearing fur coat at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner’s fur coat at Milan Fashion Week gets her in trouble. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Twitter) Kendall Jenner’s fur coat at Milan Fashion Week gets her in trouble. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Twitter)

Kendall Jenner, the world’s highest paid model sparked an outrage after she walked the ramp for DSquared2 at the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The second youngest of the Kardashian clan wore a gigantic fur coat with a satin print dress from designers Dean and Dan Caten’s label. At a time when high-street brands are dropping fur from their collections, this move comes as a shocker – especially with Norway (one of Europe’s biggest fur producers) banning its production.

People on social media questioned the reality TV star for modelling a controversial fabric.

I’ve never seen anything as VILE as the fur coat @KendallJenner is wearing in that photo 😷 Isn’t it about time this influential family took a stand against fur!??? Come on @KrisJenner @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @KylieJenner ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/B9ubHAeH6m — Sarah Kirby (@sarahkirbyblog) January 14, 2018

I think @KendallJenner looked amazing in the fur coat at Dsquared2 and I applaud her having the guts to wear it. There’s nothing wrong with fur coats and it’s time people got over their faux hysteria about something they know little about. — MrEE Man (@MrEE_Man) January 15, 2018

But she didn’t have to agree to wear it-models can have brains & their own opinions, Kendall🙄💔#FauxFurHurtsNObody🐾

With beautiful #FauxFur products available now there’s no reason to murder & torture animals for clothing-if u want status buy💎🚘🛩🚁🛥http://t.co/JzseowdOXu — Bailey🙏🏼TrustingGod✝️ (@Petlover264) January 16, 2018

Kendall Jenner wears fur in 2018, cops wrath of entire internet http://t.co/8CVMkwj6QP HOW MANY POOR SOULS DIED FOR THAT MONSTROSITY @KendallJenner 😷 HEARTLESS 💔 pic.twitter.com/jQQ4MY6yD4 — Animals1st (@Animals1st) January 15, 2018

Greetings from Finland! I still find it unnecessary, and we do get cold here! Norway just banned fur farming. I hope Finland is also on it’s way there. There is a good selection of non animal material winter clothing available, so I would not call it necessity. — Tiina Routamaa (@TRoutamaa) January 16, 2018

Nope. There are TONS of vegan and cruelty free brands now. All my makeup and personal care products are cruelty-free. While I agree that it is difficult to *completely* avoid all animal by-products in the modern world, it is very easy to avoid *most* – especially a fur coat! — C.A. Hall (@CAFallHall) January 16, 2018

Nope. I don’t wear leather, fur, wool or silk. I don’t eat meat, fish or any animal product like milk or eggs. And yes it IS that bad. Millions upon millions of animals are horrifically & cruely slaughtered so idiots can wear them. Do some research. It’s 2018. It’s not that hard. — C.A. Hall (@CAFallHall) January 16, 2018

Last year in October, Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri announced that they would join the Fur-Free Alliance from spring/summer 2018. Even the American accessible luxury brand Michael Kors joined the movement, supporting fur-free fashion.

What are your thoughts on this? Write to us in the comments’ section below.

