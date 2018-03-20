Keeping it desi: When Pooja Hegde and Chitrangada Singh worked the shades of orange and green

Pooja Hegde or Chitrangada Singh: Whose ethnic look do you like better? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nishi Mishra) Pooja Hegde or Chitrangada Singh: Whose ethnic look do you like better? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nishi Mishra)

When it comes to ethnic wear, both Chitrangada Singh and Pooja Hegde have given us quite a few picture-perfect moments. Recently, Singh showed us a great way to wear hot pink during the summer season in a Sukriti and Aakriti sari teamed with a matching blouse. On the other hand, Hegde gave fusion fashion goals in a muted cropped top and skirt set from Falguni and Shane Peacock. This time too, the actors, who were spotted attending different events, gave some beautiful ethnic wear goals in designer ensembles.

Pooja Hegde

While promoting her upcoming Telegu movie, Rangasthalam, Hegde opted for an Anoli Shah ensemble from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection ‘Summer Oasis’. Her outfit included a gray geometric printed, drape skirt teamed with a matching embroidered, sleeveless crop top featuring scallop and tassels on it, which was styled with a floral printed cape jacket. The draped skirt added an interesting fusion twist to her outfit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her outfit with Needle Dust juttis and a pair of danglers and a large golden ring, both from Azotiique.

Nude make-up shade with light smokey eyes, marsala lips and wavy hair styled in a centre-parted manner rounded off her look.

Chitrangada Singh

Unlike Hegde, who opted for a muted colour, Singh was seen wearing a bright-hued anarkali suit from Mayyur Girotra’s collection ‘Ganga’. The Banarasi woven kalidar featured heavy gold embroidery work all over it, which she styled with pista green semi-sheer dupatta. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr accessorised her outfit with a golden bracelet and matching danglers.

A neutral make-up palette with bold red lips, thickly-lined eyes and wavy voluminous hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Although we like both the outfits, Hegde’s fusion fashion takes the cake this time? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

