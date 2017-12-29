Keep yourself fashionably warm this winter

Crafted in vintage hues of chrome, ivory to keep you fashionably warm trench jackets this party season. (Source: File Photo) Crafted in vintage hues of chrome, ivory to keep you fashionably warm trench jackets this party season. (Source: File Photo)

Padma Raj Keshri, a Gen Next designer for Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 lists down some tips for men to look cool this winter

* Layering is definitely the way to go during the winter! Layer a clean white shirt, with a round neck sweater to look suave while remaining toasty warm. Finish the look with a trench coat, which is without a doubt a timeless piece of clothing. It is a staple that can instantly transform your whole look.

* Sport outfits in darker tones including greys, yak brown, indigo, and other darker blues, which are perfect for the winter months.

* Complete your look with winter accessories including woolen neck warmers, and hand mittens or warmers that will keep you warm through the winter!

Ruchika Sachdeva, 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize, global finalist too lists down some tips for women.

* Merino wool is a great fabric for winters. It protects you from the cold as much as it allows for the air to circulate. Besides this functional use, it also drapes and falls like a dream enabling jackets to layer up beautifully on almost anything. Also, merino wool takes colour very well and enhances the hues of the outfit

* Layering is definitely something one can play with to build cosy and chic looks this winter

* Play with colour blocking and different lengths of merino wool layers for a look that is on trend but will keep you warm at the same time.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App