Katrina Kaif’s IFFI outfit is sensational, but her make-up will give you the blues

Katrina Kaif rocks a blue ensemble at the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif rocks a blue ensemble at the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After wooing us with her killer moves in the song Swag Se Swagat opposite Salman Khan in her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor caught our attention once again in a royal blue outfit at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The beauty wore a fusion outfit from the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and we think it looked good on her petite frame.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kaif wore an off-shoulder crop top with balloon sleeves, which she paired with a matching lehenga skirt, embellished with golden chrysanthemums. We like how Ghavri opted for the less is more formula and let the deep hues of the outfit be balanced out nicely with minimal accessories. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Another great choice was her sapphire and pearl earrings from Sunita Shekhawat and we think Kaif surely took the cake for being super elegant this time. See pics.

However, we are not a big fan of her make-up and hair by Daniel Bauer, who went with a nude palette and a nude lip. We think he could have worked his magic with slightly brighter colours. In all honesty, her face looked kind of weary and tired.

For us, she managed to pull off the dress but her make-up was disappointing. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd