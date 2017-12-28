Best of 2017

Katrina Kaif’s cobalt blue dress will give you an eyesore

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted attending Arpita Khan's Christmas bash wearing a cobalt blue dress from Lola by Suman B. While we think her make-up and hair was lovely, her dress failed to impress us.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 4:28 pm
After hot pink, blush pink and sunshine yellow, Bollywood celebs are slowly moving on to shades of blue. While Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet in a voluminous gown, Manushi Chhillar nailed party dressing in an off-shoulder jumpsuit. Joining the bandwagon is Katrina Kaif in a cobalt blue dress, while attending Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash. The actor, who usually keeps her style game on point, failed to hit the mark this time.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the satin blue midi dress featuring a belt detail across the bodice was picked from Lola by Suman B’s Fall 2017 collection. Ghavri combined her sleeveless dress with a pair of nude strappy sandals, which looked a bit flat with the dress – she could have teamed it with a pair of high heels.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor kept her make-up and hairdo simple as she gave finishing touches to her look with perfectly-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, soft pink lip shade and side-parted wavy hair.

Priced at Rs 12,000, her dress is affordable but it failed to impress us. Would you like to try her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

