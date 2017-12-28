Katrina Kaif’s cobalt blue dress will give you an eyesore

Katrina Kaif in a Lola by Suman B dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in a Lola by Suman B dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

After hot pink, blush pink and sunshine yellow, Bollywood celebs are slowly moving on to shades of blue. While Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet in a voluminous gown, Manushi Chhillar nailed party dressing in an off-shoulder jumpsuit. Joining the bandwagon is Katrina Kaif in a cobalt blue dress, while attending Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash. The actor, who usually keeps her style game on point, failed to hit the mark this time.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the satin blue midi dress featuring a belt detail across the bodice was picked from Lola by Suman B’s Fall 2017 collection. Ghavri combined her sleeveless dress with a pair of nude strappy sandals, which looked a bit flat with the dress – she could have teamed it with a pair of high heels.

Katrina Kaif at Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif at Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif went for a no accessories look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif went for a no accessories look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor kept her make-up and hairdo simple as she gave finishing touches to her look with perfectly-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, soft pink lip shade and side-parted wavy hair.

Priced at Rs 12,000, her dress is affordable but it failed to impress us. Would you like to try her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

