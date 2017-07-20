Katrina Kaif then and now: How Katrina has changed over the years

Katrina Kaif: Then and now! (Source: File Photo) Katrina Kaif: Then and now! (Source: File Photo)

Ever since Katrina Kaif has stepped into the film industry, she has left people awestruck with her beauty. Nicknamed the Barbie Doll of Bollywood, the 34-year-old has not taken too many significant risks but her style file has evolved considerably in the last one decade. Playing it cool with her soft wavy curls and flaunting floral dresses with minimal accessories, she has kept her style game steady and has rarely been seen in anything extreme. Her flawless skin and svelte figure add to her charisma.

Her casual feminine style is more identifiable for young girls, who like to take inspiration from her wardrobe. From Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Namastey London to Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, even the characters she has enacted on-screen have quite an easy breezy and girl-next-door vibe to it. What we love about her is that she picks comfort first, and knows how to make it work for herself.

Here’s a look at her fashion graph:

THEN

When Kaif wore a floral red swimsuit

A sneak peek from an old shoot

When Kaif was clicked with Sushmita Sen

Oops! That is a serious fashion faux pass

Her signature pose

In a casual shoot with Salman Khan

A slightly traditional avatar

She always looked lovely in saris

She has been carrying her wavy hair just the same

NOW

Kaif is synonymous for her glamourous dancing avatar

She experimented with her look in Namastey London

When Kaif stepped out looking like a bright yellow sunflower!

Kaif looks adorable as she shares a secret with Alia Bhatt

Her svelte figure is an inspiration to many

Kaif makes bangs look cool!

The actress knows how to be comfortable in her own skin

Kaif strikes as a fashionista in this deconstructed top

The 34-year-old looked like a princess in her yellow ball gown with Ranbir Kapoor

Kaif’s natural look makes waves

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd