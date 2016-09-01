Katrina Kaif, the new queen of long capes and jackets

Katrina Kaif’s fashion game is on point these days. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif’s fashion game is on point these days. (Source: APH Images)

We know that when it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif likes to keep things comfortable. She never goes over the top and follows a restrained and elegant sense of style. And what better way to take casual elegance up a notch than add a beautiful cape or jacket to your look?

Recently, the Baar Baar Dekho actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport slaying the off-duty look with a simple white tank top, a pair of frayed denim shorts, a black metallic studded belt and a beautiful plaid full-length cape/shirt. We think the actress played her cards really well without compromising on style at all and to be honest, the cape made a lot of difference. Don’t you think? For us, it transformed the look completely in an instant. Talk about smart dressing!

The Baar Baar Dekho actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport slaying the off-duty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Baar Baar Dekho actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport slaying the off-duty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Following that, Kaif’s been spotted in capes during the rounds of her upcoming movie promotions. Recently, we spotted the actress in Kolkata in a contemporary outfit by designer Anamika Khanna, which bordered more on cool Indian athleisure. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani did a good job here. The printed crop top with a high-waisted draped skirt with a blue border and a long printed blue cape looked lovely on her. She finished the look with statement earrings from Ritika Sachdeva Chhabraw and a pair of white sneakers.

Katrina Kaif in a Anamika Khanna outfit. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif in a Anamika Khanna outfit. (Source: APH Images)

For her movie’s promotions in Ahmedabad, Kaif kept it simple in a pair of light wash cropped denims, a soft pink tank top and a beautiful Payal Singhal long jacket. She finished the look with a pop of soft pink on her lips, natural make-up and pink sneakers. We think she did really good here too. The simple day look was casually chic and perfect for occasions when you have to be constantly on your toes. Too elaborate outfits will only come in the way of work.

Katrina Kaif in a Payal Singhal cape. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif in a Payal Singhal cape. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think. Let us know in the comments below.

