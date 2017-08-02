Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma: Whose airport style do you like the most?

From L to R: Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif at the airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, instagladucame) From L to R: Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif at the airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, instagladucame)

Replicating a red carpet look of your favourite Bollywood celeb might not always be easy, but emulating airport styles is a piece of cake in comparison. Over the years, fashion enthusiasts, mostly women, have been following their favourite stars around at airports, keeping a hawk’s eye on the lastest trends and even now, not much has changed.

Recently, we saw quite a few interesting looks and while some inspired us to try out new things, the others just left us disappointed. Here’s a round-up of the best and the worst:

Sunny Leone

The ‘Mastizade’ actor was seen channelising the ‘East meets West’ vibes like a pro. We like the boho chic look of the ethnic print maxi which she layered with a plain denim jacket.

This is something which you can easily pull off at the airport and it’s comfortable for long flights as well. She styled it with a pair of sneakers but you can ditch it for comfortable flats. Don’t forget to carry your stylish sunglasses.

Anushka Sharma

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor has always been an unparalleled campaigner of monochrome style and this time too, Sharma didn’t disappoint us. We don’t know if that black tie-up corset belt is really comfortable while travelling but it sure does look good with the classic tank top from Pull & Bear and basic Zara leggings combo.

We like how she layered it with a grey longline jacket from Lovebirds but you can also go for a colourful overall to brighten up your look. White kicks from Puma, a black backpack, minimal make-up and straight hair added a nice touch.

Katrina Kaif

The Jagga Jasoos actor might clean up really well for red carpet events, but she is not that impressive when it comes to travel style. Kaif was recently spotted at the airport in a very boring all-black look.

Even the panelled joggers couldn’t stop the look from turning into a complete drab. We wish she would have added a hint of colour to her outfit.

Shilpa Shetty

We spotted Shilpa Shetty looking like a rocker babe in a super cool tie-dye tank top which she styled with an equally cool pair of ripped ankle-length leggings. We like how she carried a simple denim jacket to save her from the unpredictable cabin temperature of the flight.

Her look is chic and comfortable at the same time. Shetty accessorised it with a double sling cross-body bag but you can easily replace it with a smart tote.

