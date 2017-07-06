Flower power this monsoon: Which Bollywood celeb wore florals better?

From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif and Sridevi in florals this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram) From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif and Sridevi in florals this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Do you associate florals with holidays and brunch dates? If yes, then it’s time you move out of that mindset because florals are something you can rock any season and fairly speaking on any occasion. If you are talking about dresses then the trick is to keep it flowy but there are also a hundred different ways to ace floral wear. If you need some celeb inspiration, then these Bollywood celebs in their colorful monsoon outfits can be your muse. You might like what they have to offer.

Katrina Kaif

For the promotion of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif picked up a casual floral dress with a ruffle detail on the high-low hem from Parker.

She styled it with metallic gold sneakers from Alberto Torresi and gold earrings. With hair in soft curls, she rounded off her look with her signature make-up of a dewy sheen and pink lips. We personally feel that the sneakers did not go well with the outfit. Strappy sandals or heels would have worked better here.

Sonam Kapoor

After spilling magic at Paris Fashion Week with her fashionable appearances, looks like Sonam Kapoor is ready to create some more magic back home.

The actress started her glamorous trail right at the airport in floral separates from Anamika Khanna. The crop top with the matching jacket and wide-legged pants is something we need as this look is the epitome of comfy and cool.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is on her heels (metallic ones!) these days to promote her upcoming film Partition 1947 and she is doing it in style. At an event, the actress was seen in tropical print separates from Madison.

We love the ruffle detail on the off-shoulder top and the matching culottes. We would have preferred if it was cinched at the waist with a belt. Nevertheless, she looked good.

Sridevi

Continuing her promotional spree for her upcoming film MOM, Sridevi stepped out looking pretty in an Anamika Khanna outfit. We love the floral embroidered crop top which she styled with an ivory organza cape and draped pants.

The gold choker added a nice touch to her look. If you are looking for ethnic wear inspiration then this is something you can easily wear to a cocktail party. If you are going for the same colour tone then a bright lip shade will also work here.

Kajol

The actress was seen exiting the airport in a blue floral, gingham shirt dress from Zara which she paired with white loafers, white cat-eye sunglasses and a tan bag.

We are not a fan of the styling but you can always amp it up in your own way. Also, we feel a pair of powder blue heels would have looked better with this dress.

Parineeti Chopra

At an event, Parineeti Chopra stepped out looking pretty in a floral print pleated dress from H&M. We don’t know if it was needed but she layered it with a denim jacket from Madison.

We like the addition of powder blue block heels and that really cute bun to her look.

Whose style statement do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

