Katrina Kaif shows us how to wear a deconstructed shirt to look like a million bucks

Katrina Kaif in a striped shirt from Monse Maison. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in a striped shirt from Monse Maison. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deconstructed shirts have been making the rounds among Bollywood beauties for a while now. We have seen it on the likes of Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora in the past and the latest one to glorify the look is Katrina Kaif. The Jagga Jasoos actress who is known for keeping comfort first looked really lovely and not to forget, comfortable in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt.

There might be a hundred different ways to wear this Monse Maison shirt but the way celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it on the Jagga Jasoos actress is commendable.

We like the separates on its own but teamed together it looks equally beautiful with the tan block heels from Paul Andrew. Her make-up and hair by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Daniel Bauer adds a lot of swag to the look with the muted make-up and blow-dried mane. We like what we see.

There’s another look which caught our eye when Kaif stepped out in cute mustard floral print culottes which she paired with an equally cute white top with flutter sleeves from Lulu and Sky.

Tan sneakers, nude make- up and natural wavy hair complemented her look. A pair of heels would have looked better but if you have a lot of running around to do then this also looks like a good option. Do you like this look?

What about her appearance in the deconstructed shirt? Let us know in the comments below.

