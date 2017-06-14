Katrina Kaif shows us how to beat the summer heat in style with these flowy dresses

Katrina Kaif keeps it simple yet chic for Jagga Jasoos promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif keeps it simple yet chic for Jagga Jasoos promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love it when it’s film promotion time, especially if it entails seeing Katrina Kaif on a regular basis. An otherwise shy and fiercely private person, the actress before the release of her films, as expected, gives us a peek into her stylish wardrobe. Even though we have a problem with her lack of interest in trying out new things in the hair and make-up department, we don’t have any issues with her style statements.

Now, with the release date of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor closing in, Kaif is making the rounds at promotional events. Recently, she was seen giving us summer dressing inspiration in not just one but two looks.

Katrina Kaif in Forever New. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in Forever New. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For an event at a radio station, the actress kept it simple in a blue and white print dress from Forever New which she paired well with white sneakers. Why we love this look? It’s so easy to carry and you don’t have to invest a lot of time in it. Perfect for ladies who are constantly on the go. However, we wish she would have done something more with her hair. Even a high ponytail with boxer braids would have done the trick.

Her second look was all about colour-blocking and asymmetrical lines. Looking pretty in a hi-low Peter Pilotto dress from the label’s Spring 2017 collection, Kaif gave out major summer vibes.

Katrina Kaif in Peter Pilotto. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in Peter Pilotto. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The dress with the embellished yoke detail is not an easy one to carry but she worked it well. Here too, she decided to let her hair down but given the intricate neckline details, it would have looked better if she would have gone for an updo.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

