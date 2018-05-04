Katrina Kaif looks like an absolute dream in this nude Shehla Khan sari

Katrina Kaif in a sheer sari for a photo shoot of a jewellery brand she endorses. (Source: Instagram/Shehla Khan) Katrina Kaif in a sheer sari for a photo shoot of a jewellery brand she endorses. (Source: Instagram/Shehla Khan)

Katrina Kaif’s personal style might border on comfy and at most times boring with black and blues and tank tops and pyjamas dominating her wardrobe, but give this beauty an entourage of stylists and she can pull off any look on this planet like a pro.

Not that she doesn’t shine in her favourite athleisure wear, but the Tiger Zinda Hai actor looks her best in saris. Even though the count is really low, over the years, we have seen her experimenting with traditional looks, each time different than the other.

Recently, Kaif was seen charming her way into our hearts in a signature Shehla Khan sari during the photo shoot of a jewellery brand that she endorses. The nude hued ensemble with dreamy gold floral work across the body was paired with a billowy, balloon sleeves blouse in the same shade. We like how there were both modern and traditional elements at play and how it was perfectly synchronised without one overpowering the other. This outfit ticks all the right boxes for a summer wedding – it’s pastel, it’s light and has a touch of sheer to it. What else can you expect when India’s leading stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania gives it her personal touch, right?

Her sari was accessorised with a huge gold choker, a floral statement ring and a kada. As far as her make-up is concerned, it was kept subtle with a beautiful shade of semi-glossy nude lipstick, perfectly defined heavy kohled eyes and a slight brush of blush on the cheeks. Complementing everything was her hair in soft waves, delicately framing her face. It won’t be an understatement to say that she looked nothing short of a goddess.

In another shoot for the same campaign, Kaif was seen in a white ruffle top by JADE by Monica and Karishma. Other than the gorgeous wedding jewellery, what caught our attention is her beautiful hair and make-up. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori worked his magic with a romantic updo, while make-up artist Sandhya Shekar kept it simple with a dewy look, nude lips, and well defined eyes.

This look was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr.

Won’t you agree that Kaif looks gorgeous?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd