Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s sizzling chemistry on this magazine cover will set your heart racing

Striking an intimate pose with ex-beau Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif exhibits her sensual side. (Source: File Photo) Striking an intimate pose with ex-beau Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif exhibits her sensual side. (Source: File Photo)

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, where the two stars will be seen romancing each other almost after half a decade. The duo last worked in the prequel ‘Ek Tha Tiger‘ in 2012 and their sizzling chemistry was admired by many. Creating the same magical effect once again, are the two actors on a magazine cover.

The duo posed for Vogue India for their December issue. The magazine shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) and Katrina Kaif ( @katrinakaif) get together for the first time on Vogue India’s cover. How is that for ending the year with a bang!”. And we completely agree, they look absolutely amazing together.

Striking an intimate pose with ex-beau, Katrina Kaif exhibits her sensual side in a black sheer halter-neck ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, we love how the thigh-high red boots create a classic yet alluring effect of red and black. Her subtle smokey eye make-up along with a soft touch of nude lips are absolutely spot-on. Being his handsome self, we love how Khan sports his signature bracelet along with a casual all-black look.

Check out the cover here:

Here is another picture of the photo shoot, where Kaif can be seen scorching the set in a red-black combination. The sheer polka dotted high-low hem dress is teamed with a contrasting red biker jacket. The uniformity of the combination is broken with a pair of silver footwear, enhancing the drama created by the outfit. We absolutely love the sensational ensemble that the star is wearing and look forward to more such shoots.

For us, the actors managed to pull off the sensual look. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd