Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan – who wore this gorgeous Anita Dongre outfit better?

Kate Middleton’s favourite Indian designer Anita Dongre is usually known for her trademark Jaipur-inspired ensembles with gota patti embroidery. The veteran designer who is not shy to experiment with bold colours is also a master couturier when it comes to subtle-meets-elegant looks. Over the years, we have seen Bollywood divas embracing both the colour riots and soothing hues. From Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Juhi Chawla, Dongre has found a loyal following across all age groups.

Katrina Kaif at an exhibition in an Anita Dongre outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen attending an exhibition in Mumbai in a layered Anita Dongre ensemble from her spring-summer 2017 collection. The actress in an ivory coloured flowing maxi with an embroidered golden ankle-length jacket was a vision of elegance. She accessorised it with a heavy polki jewellery neckpiece and a pair of sleek earrings. As far as her make-up was concerned, Kaif kept it simple with a dewy face and a lip shade in soft pink.

Shiny blow dried hair rounded her look. We think she looked lovely.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But there’s nothing new about this look. At Lakme Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017, Anita Dongre presented the collection with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper. The actress complemented it with hair in a voluminous messy side ponytail and make-up which had touches of golden with the most prominent being the golden eyeliner.

Out of the two, we didn’t like Katrina opting for those earrings – it made the look a little too busy – but she still looked better than Kareena.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

