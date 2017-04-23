Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the summery maxi dress better

Summer style trend alert. (Source: Varinder Chawla; kamli_for_katrina/Instagram) Summer style trend alert. (Source: Varinder Chawla; kamli_for_katrina/Instagram)

Summer’s here and we love how our Bollywood stars have gone all breezy with flowy dresses to beat the heat. And we love it even more when great minds think alike to wear dresses so similar to each other within a matter of days. The latest to do so are two of tinsel town’s leading ladies – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Kaif was recently spotted in a black and white printed maxi dress by DVF during what seemed to be a casual outing at director Zoya Akhtar’s place. Going by reports, she was spotted headed towards the Akhtar’s residence around the same time as actor Ranveer Singh. Kaif looked beautiful and summer-ready in the flowing dress with a crewneck and pleats at the waiste that adds some fun volume. Her barely there make-up looked refreshing, and matched the actress’ chilled out demeanour.

The other lady to sport a flowy maxi dress was none other than new mom and someone’s who’s making waves with her comeback style – Kareena Kapoor Khan. All rigged up in summery style for mom Babita’s 50th birthday bash, the entire Kapoor clan was present, but no points for guessing that it was Kareena who stole the show with her style statement yet again. Begum Khan was stunned onlookers and shutterbugs in a summer fresh printed maxi from Deme by Gabriella, Kareena kept it cool and casual for the night.

Her attire had long ruffled sleeves, and the actress added zing to it with a turquoise glitter clutch and glossy lip. Her natural tousled tresses rounded off her look.

So, who do you think pulled off the maxi dress better? We’re giving it up for Kareena. What about you? Tell us in the comments below.

