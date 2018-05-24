Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Need a quick fashion fix? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora on how to ace a skirt this summer

Need a quick fashion fix? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora on how to ace a skirt this summer

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora show us chic ways to wear skirts this summer. While Kaif stepped out in a slit white number, Arora showed us how to ace the polka dot style. Don't miss the quirky heels they opted for to add some oomph to their look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 5:04:01 pm
Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora show us chic ways to wear a summer skirt. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

When it comes to skirts, Katrina Kaif usually spins out a chic look. Remember when the actor twinned with Alia Bhatt in a cute monochrome mini? Working her magic again, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor showed us how to dress up for a casual day out with friends in a monochrome outfit.

Visiting Manish Malhotra, the actor was dressed in a slit white skirt that was teamed with a black AC DC distressed tee from Misguided. She added oomph to her look with nude gladiators from Steve Madden and rounded it off with minimal make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif kept it casual in a Misguided distressed tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif keep it effortless and chic in monochrome

 

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif teamed her tee with a white slit skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista, who gave us style lessons in how to ace a skirt is Malaika Arora. The 44-year-old was recently spotted in TopShop polka dot separates. We like the classy mini that was teamed with a black camisole and a matching blazer. However, what really caught our attention was the quirky pair of D Squared shoes that Arora sported, with ‘Be Cool, Be Nice’ lettered on the straps.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora stepped out in Top Shop separates. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Misguided top, Katrina Kaif skirt, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora skirt, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora complemented her look with D Squared heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She rounded out her look with dewy make-up, orange-tinted lips and middle-parted soft curls.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now