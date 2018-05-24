Need a quick fashion fix? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora on how to ace a skirt this summer

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora show us chic ways to wear a summer skirt. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora show us chic ways to wear a summer skirt. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to skirts, Katrina Kaif usually spins out a chic look. Remember when the actor twinned with Alia Bhatt in a cute monochrome mini? Working her magic again, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor showed us how to dress up for a casual day out with friends in a monochrome outfit.

Visiting Manish Malhotra, the actor was dressed in a slit white skirt that was teamed with a black AC DC distressed tee from Misguided. She added oomph to her look with nude gladiators from Steve Madden and rounded it off with minimal make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

Katrina Kaif spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif kept it casual in a Misguided distressed tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif kept it casual in a Misguided distressed tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif teamed her tee with a white slit skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif teamed her tee with a white slit skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista, who gave us style lessons in how to ace a skirt is Malaika Arora. The 44-year-old was recently spotted in TopShop polka dot separates. We like the classy mini that was teamed with a black camisole and a matching blazer. However, what really caught our attention was the quirky pair of D Squared shoes that Arora sported, with ‘Be Cool, Be Nice’ lettered on the straps.

Malaika Arora stepped out in Top Shop separates. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora stepped out in Top Shop separates. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora complemented her look with D Squared heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora complemented her look with D Squared heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She rounded out her look with dewy make-up, orange-tinted lips and middle-parted soft curls.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.

