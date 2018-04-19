Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut nail athlesiure trend in tangy orange outfits; see pics

Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut give summer fashion goals in bright outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut give summer fashion goals in bright outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The athleisure trend has been a celeb favourite for a while now. A perfect example of comfort and chic styling, it has been spotted on many Bollywood actors, especially while they are jet-setting. Be it Deepika Padukone’s checkered jacket and track pants from Maje or Sonakshi Sinha’s Falguni and Shane Peacock athleisure outfit, time and again, we have had enough opportunities to pick up styling tips. Recently, we spotted Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif sashaying down the airport wearing bright orange outfits, and needless to say, both of them nailed the looks.

Kangana Ranaut

Be it saris, power suits or casuals, the Queen actor manages to carry them all effortlessly. This time, she opted for a vibrant orange coloured tracksuit from Gucci, which she teamed with a pair of black boots. Giving accessories a total miss, she kept her make-up minimal and let her voluminous curls do the talking.

Kangana Ranaut in a Gucci tracksuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in a Gucci tracksuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Since we really like the tracksuit, we did a bit of research and found out that you need to shell out $1,150, that is, roughly around Rs 75, 641, to own this beautiful piece.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen donning an orange sweatshirt from P.E Nation teamed with a pair of black track pants and ankle-length sneakers. Keeping her accessories minimal, she quirked up her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses. Like Ranaut, she too opted for minimal make-up and gave finishing touches to her look with centre-parted tousled hair.

Katrina Kaif in a bright sweatshirt and track pants. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in a bright sweatshirt and track pants. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The sweatshirt is priced at £115.00, that is, Rs 10, 764 (approx.).

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd