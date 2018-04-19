Follow Us:
Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut nail athlesiure trend in tangy orange outfits; see pics

Recently, we spotted Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif sashaying down the airport wearing athleisure outfits in bright colours. We think their looks can be easily recreated. Don't believe us? See for yourself.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 6:07:35 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Katrina Kaif fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, Katrina Kaif style, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Katrina Kaif latest news, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, athleisure trend, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut give summer fashion goals in bright outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
The athleisure trend has been a celeb favourite for a while now. A perfect example of comfort and chic styling, it has been spotted on many Bollywood actors, especially while they are jet-setting. Be it Deepika Padukone’s checkered jacket and track pants from Maje or Sonakshi Sinha’s Falguni and Shane Peacock athleisure outfit, time and again, we have had enough opportunities to pick up styling tips. Recently, we spotted Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif sashaying down the airport wearing bright orange outfits, and needless to say, both of them nailed the looks.

Kangana Ranaut

Be it saris, power suits or casuals, the Queen actor manages to carry them all effortlessly. This time, she opted for a vibrant orange coloured tracksuit from Gucci, which she teamed with a pair of black boots. Giving accessories a total miss, she kept her make-up minimal and let her voluminous curls do the talking.

Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Katrina Kaif fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, Katrina Kaif style, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Katrina Kaif latest news, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, athleisure trend, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut in a Gucci tracksuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Since we really like the tracksuit, we did a bit of research and found out that you need to shell out $1,150, that is, roughly around Rs 75, 641, to own this beautiful piece.

Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Katrina Kaif fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, Katrina Kaif style, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Katrina Kaif latest news, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, athleisure trend, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.gucci.com)

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen donning an orange sweatshirt from P.E Nation teamed with a pair of black track pants and ankle-length sneakers. Keeping her accessories minimal, she quirked up her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses. Like Ranaut, she too opted for minimal make-up and gave finishing touches to her look with centre-parted tousled hair.

Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Katrina Kaif fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, Katrina Kaif style, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Katrina Kaif latest news, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, athleisure trend, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif in a bright sweatshirt and track pants. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The sweatshirt is priced at £115.00, that is, Rs 10, 764 (approx.).

Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Katrina Kaif fashion, Kangana Ranaut style, Katrina Kaif style, Kangana Ranaut latest news, Katrina Kaif latest news, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, athleisure trend, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.selfridges.com)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

