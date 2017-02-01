Katrina Kaif is a stunner in this golden Alexis Mabille satin dress

Katrina Kaif was spotted at a party in this Alexis Mabille dress. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif was spotted at a party in this Alexis Mabille dress. (Source: APH Images)

Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino is on his first visit to India and a leading magazine organised a party to welcome him. The bold, beautiful and the fashionable made their presence felt at the party, from the fashion world as well as the entertainment industry. Guess who was spotted at the starry celebration?

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor in this denim sari by Masaba Gupta is the epitome of quirky-cool

Donning a glossy outfit, the ever-charming Katrina Kaif was seen having a gala time at the party. Dressed in a metallic silk satin dress from Alexis Mabille’s Resort 2017 collection, Kaif stepped in gold-studded Christian Louboutin pumps. With a tiny knot at the top and a metallic belt at the waist, the dress gave her a glitzy look. The only flaw was that the dress was quite crumpled. If that could have been taken care of, her style quotient was on point with a nude lip shade, glowing make-up and naturally wavy tresses. The actress, who will next be seen in Jagga Jasoos along with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, looked glamorous in the satin garb.

Katrina Kaif looks sensual in gold. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif looks sensual in gold. (Source: APH Images)

In the dull gold outfit, Kaif joins a series of Bollywood actresses who have been showcasing various shades of the colour. From Priyanka Chopra who wore a gold Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden Globes Awards earlier in January, to Kaif herself who looked ethereal in a white-gold sequinned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a wedding.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd