Katrina Kaif in Balmain or Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung: Whose summer style do you like?

From L to R: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2017 press conference. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2017 press conference. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

From exotic to quirky, Alia Bhatt has been juggling many styles these days. For the IIFA 2017 press meet, the Dear Zindagi actress was seen in colour-block separates from Prabal Gurung. The silk satin camisole from the designers Pre-Fall 2017 collection paired with the emerald green and beige skirt looked good on her.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who put this look together, picked up the hottest celeb trend in footwear – transparent heels – from Intoto to complement the look. Statement rings from Misho were the only accessories she went for.

With such a cool outfit and a fresh face, she definitely pulled off the look but we think a little experiment with her hair could have helped. Maybe, boxer braids or a top knot would have done the trick.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, who was also present at the event rocked a sunset-hued striped mini from Balmain. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Her long sleeve dress teamed with a pair of black Louboutin pumps did wonders for her.

And even though she went for her signature minimal make-up and simple blow-dry hair, we don’t have reasons to complain. She looked like the diva she is without even having to try hard.

Out of the two, Katrina Kaif is the clear winner this time.

What do you think?Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd