Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty: Casual style of Bollywood celebs you can easily pull off

From L to R: Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, athiyashetty) From L to R: Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, athiyashetty)

Are there times when you feel that you are running out of ideas on how to dress up? Looks like you are not alone as most women go through this phase when they need to look for inspiration somewhere and a majority of them turn to their favourite Bollywood celebs for some style cue. Of course, there are the supermodels to look out for, but admit it, not every look of theirs can be pulled off on the bustling streets of India.

Recently, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty gave us some pretty doable looks and it’s totally apt for the monsoons.

Katrina Kaif

The actress who is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, stepped out looking lovely in a tiered black dress by Marc Jacobs with colourful polka dots on it.

We like how she wore it with cute cream lace tie-ups from Aldo. It’s perfect for those days when you want to run around the place. Totally comfy and chic. Having said that, you can also go for an updo with this look. Maybe, a braided ponytail would look good here.

Ileana D’Cruz

The Mubarakan actress who was busy with radio interviews to promote her film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty was seen in a floral cape top from SR Store which she styled beautifully with a pair of ripped denims from Topshop and ankle strap sandals from Zara.

We like how she went for a braided bun so that we could have a view of her cape from all angles. The coral lip shade added a warm touch.

Athiya Shetty

The actress who was also seen doing a round of radio interviews to promote her upcoming film Mubarakan kept it cool and casual in separates from Madison.

One thing we have noticed is that Shetty does separate well and this time too she pulled of the graphic print T and a colour-blocked pair of denims beautifully. The grey heels, soft wavy hair and a bright red lip shade emphasised her outfit.

Whose casual style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd