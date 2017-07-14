Katrina Kaif haircut and hairstyles

Which Katrina Kaif hairstyle do you love the most? (Source: Katrina Kaif/Facebook) Which Katrina Kaif hairstyle do you love the most? (Source: Katrina Kaif/Facebook)

Elegant and alluring, Katrina Kaif always sets hearts racing towards her ethereal beauty. The actress has a certain charm that makes you fall in love with her individualistic style quotient. From comfy casuals to flowy dresses, the actress has been inspiring us to tackle summer’s soaring temperature in style with her outfits during Jagga Jasoos promotions. However, it’s not just her taste in fashion that leaves people stumped, her hairstyles leave a wisp of magic on style connoisseurs too.

Wavy, curly, frizzy or straight, the 33-year-old actress has donned different styles and pulled them off with a natural flair. If you want to take inspiration from her, steal a glance at some of the haircuts and hairstyles that she carried off with utmost perfection.

NATURALLY WAVY HAIR

Most people hate their hair when it’s all frizzy and wavy, but Kaif carries it with a totally different edge and makes it look cool. But, if you have straight hair, and you want to experiment a little, you could get the same look by curling it or using huge rollers. And, if there’s a slight breeze outside, it will add oomph to your style.

MESSY CURLY BUN

Try this look with an evening party gown and let your hair speak for themselves. All you need to do is to take your messy tresses and part them at the sides. Twist your hair and tie them up. You could also go for this hairstyle when you just feel like staying indoors or laze around in your casuals.

LAYERED BANGS

Kaif has created quite a trademark style with bangs in the layered haircut. Straight hair or curly, both work quite well with the hairstyle.

RED STREAKS

Kaif’s look from New York created quite a trend, and her hairstyle stood out the most, especially for college-going girls. Gleaming in red streaks, her hair had slight curls and waves to it which made it look attractive and easy-going at the same time.

HAIRBAND

After she starred in the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Kaif’s hairstyle became the talk of the town and her sweet innocent look skipped many heartbeats. And, if you love accessorising with hairbands, the actress’ hairstyle is the best way to take inspiration!

FLORAL SIDE BRAID

Kaif always looks like a princess whenever she dresses up in a ball gown. And, if you want the same look, you could add zing to it with her popular side braid style. Braid your hair to one side and let a little puff accent it. Adorn your hair with daisies!

LONG PONYTAIL

Set for release, Kaif’s ponytail in Jagga Jasoos is also making waves along with the movie’s trailer. All you need to do is to tie your hair and leave a few strands loose at the front. The look is perfect if you don’t like to make a lot of effort to set your hair.

So, which hairstyle would you like to try out? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd