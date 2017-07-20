Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Aditi Rao Hydari: Bollywood celebs and their latest love for bright, cheery colours

From L to R: Disha Patani (L), Katrina Kaif (C) and Aditi Rao Hydari look lovely in bright colours. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, sanamratansi) From L to R: Disha Patani (L), Katrina Kaif (C) and Aditi Rao Hydari look lovely in bright colours. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, sanamratansi)

Looks like bright, cheery shades are the flavour of the season and why not? With monsoon here and the looming presence of dark, grey clouds, adding a little colour to your wardrobe can do no harm. From film promotions to award shows, our Bollywood celebs have been spotted donning solid vibrant colours and pulling it off in style. Let’s take a look at how each one of them has managed to nail the look.

Katrina Kaif

The Jagga Jasoos actress was seen at an event in Mumbai in a beautiful yellow one-shoulder body-hugging dress from Black Halo. She styled it with nude cage sandals from Steve Madden and dainty gold jewellery. Her hair was tied up in a side-swept loose ponytail and her signature make-up with a dewy face and pale pink lips rounded out her look. We love the carefree look.

During another event, Kaif was seen looking beautiful in a red Rebecca Vallance dress, complete with button detail and a thigh-high slit.

Here, too she went for a casually tousled hairdo and a pair of nude sandals to complement her look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was seen stepping out in a custom Swapnil Shinde dress in New York. The actress paired it with gold gladiators from The Label Life and statement earrings from Minerali Store.

With her hair partly pinned back, she rounded out her look with muted make-up. The colour looked great on her but we just didn’t like the neckline of the dress. Inspite of this, she managed to look lovely.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Wazir actress is known for her simple but fabulous sense of style and at an event in New York the actress didn’t disappoint us. She looked breathtaking in a custom made lime green gown by Swapnil Shinde.

The halter-neck flowy gown is a gorgeous number and something we would like to add to our wardrobe. She kept her styling equally interesting with a pair of Deepa Gurnani tassel earrings.

Esha Gupta

The Rustom actress has been giving us major Indian wear goals since the last one month. Recently, at a wedding reception in London, she looked lovely in a yellow and gold lehenga and a matching dupatta by Arpita Mehta.

We love the touch of gold and emerald traditional choker to the look. Her make-up was spot on too with a nude lip and hair in a messy updo.

Neha Dhupia

The fashionista was seen in a bright yellow dress with bow detail on the waist from Marks & Spencer. She styled it well with a biker jacket with lovely floral embroidery on it. Usually, we would avoid teaming yellow with black but she managed to pull off the look with ease.

Her hair was kept poker straight. We like what we see.

Nimrat Kaur

For a car launch event, the Airlift actor was seen acing her fashion game in a red body-hugging dress by Rutu Neeva. She kept it simple with minimalistic jewellery from Aquamarine.

Celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her pink blush on her cheeks and lips and highlighted her eyes with beautifully lined eyes. Her hair was pulled up into a wavy ponytail. She looked good.

