Katrina Kaif best dresses, gowns and skirts from movies, shows and candid appearances

Katrina Kaif is known for carrying herself with immense grace. The 33-year-old actress has mostly managed to impress fashion aficionados with her style quotient — during red carpets, press conferences or candid shows. From long flowy gowns to short breezy dresses, Kaif is quite a head turner when she dolls up in chic attires. What’s really striking about her sartorial choices are that she picks comfort first whenever she has to don designer wonders, and it totally works for her.

If you love her taste in fashion and want some inspiration for your wardrobe, your search ends here. We have put together some of her best fashion choices to help you figure out how you can exude panache, even in the most casual wear. Steal a glance at some of the dresses, gowns and skirts from movies, shows and candid appearances here.

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Kaif dazzled at the red carpet donning a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure.

DECONSTRUCTED WONDER

Kaif recently stepped out in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt. We like the separates on its own but teamed together it looks equally beautiful with the tan block heels from Paul Andrew. Her make-up and hair by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Daniel Bauer adds a lot of swag to the look with the muted make-up and blow-dried mane. We like what we see.

JUMPSUIT JOY

There’s another look which caught our eye when Kaif stepped out in cute mustard floral print culottes which she paired with an equally cute white top with flutter sleeves from Lulu and Sky.

A DASH OF GOLD

Dressed in a metallic silk satin dress from Alexis Mabille’s Resort 2017 collection, Kaif stepped in gold-studded Christian Louboutin pumps. With a tiny knot at the top and a metallic belt at the waist, the dress gave her a glitzy look. The only flaw was that the dress was quite crumpled. If that could have been taken care of, her style quotient was on point with a nude lip shade, glowing make-up and naturally wavy tresses.

MONOCHROME MAGIC

For an event at a radio station, the actress kept it simple in a blue and white print dress from Forever New which she paired well with white sneakers. Why we love this look? It’s so easy to carry and you don’t have to invest a lot of time in it. Perfect for ladies who are constantly on the go. However, we wish she would have done something more with her hair. Even a high ponytail with boxer braids would have done the trick.

COLOUR BLOCK

Looking pretty in a hi-low Peter Pilotto dress from the label’s Spring 2017 collection, Kaif gave out major summer vibes. The beautiful dress was all about colour-blocking and asymmetrical lines.

BEACH FUN

Kaif’s outfits in Baar Baar Dekho are a delight! Hot pants, spring dresses and crop tops in a bright pop of colours look lovely on her.

SENSUOUS SARI

The actress looked beautiful in chiffon saris in the song Teri Ore from Singh Is Bliing. We think this black sari looks exquisite on Kaif!

ROCKSTAR RAGE

If you want to get the rockstar style right, Kaif’s look in the song Dhunki from the movie Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is the way to go about it! With curly hair, danglers, accessories and funky top and shorts, she nails it.

TRADITIONAL TWIST

Kaif stuns her way in her dancing wonders, and Sheila Ki Jawaani tops the list. The actress exudes a lot of grace in the traditional yet modern attires in the songs.

SASSY STYLE

Workout or a dance spree, Kaif looks sassy in her outfit in the Kamli song from Dhoom 3.

