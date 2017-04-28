Katrina Kaif becomes the first Bollywood star to feature in Mario Testino’s Towel Series

Katrina Kaif in Mario Testino’s Towel Series. (Source: Instagram/Katrina Kaif) Katrina Kaif in Mario Testino’s Towel Series. (Source: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

In the world of fashion photography, Mario Testino is a force to reckon with. The Peruvian photographer has many unforgettable bodies of work and among them is his famous Towel Series. It’s an album featuring A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kate Moss, Kristen Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Justin Bieber. The project which was exclusively created for Instagram aims to take the audience a step closer into the world of the celebs, and showcase their raw beauty.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif became the first Indian celebrity to feature in Mario Testino’s Towel Series and the 135th towel-clad public personality to pose for the photographer. The actress who joined Instagram on April 27 shared the photo thanking Testino.

She wrote, “Thank you @mariotestino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary #TowelSeries … You must come see us again soon . Here u go @anaitashroffadajania??”

Kaif can be seen wrapped in a white towel with her back and legs exposed and her hair bundled up in another white towel.

Prior to this, the Jagga Jasoos star created some magic for a Harper’s Bazaar Bride photoshoot when she posed in Maldives, dressed in a white swimsuit. She shared the photo on her Facebook page and captioned it, ”Maldives … Harpers Bazaar Bride India shoot . 3 planes and a 12-hour journey later….we have reached.”

This one is a true diva who can carry off any style with ease. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd