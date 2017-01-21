Katrina, Alia, Sonakshi, Neha: These Bollywood beauties rocked pastels and how

Is 2017 going to be the year of the pastels? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Is 2017 going to be the year of the pastels? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just like black, pastels can never go out of style. If styled well, you can look like a million bucks because you don’t always need bright colours to stand out. Recently, a bevy of Bollywood beauties were seen rocking the hue.

Katrina Kaif in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala’s daughter’s wedding reception, Katrina Kaif was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown and it’s not an understatement when we say that she looked absolutely gorgeous. Her champagne hued embroidered gown was complemented with a diamond and emerald necklace from Gehna Jewellers, nude make-up and and hair in natural waves. Just perfect!

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But it wasn’t just Kaif who made heads turn. Alia Bhatt who was seen walking along Sidharth Malhotra looked pretty in an off-shoulder top and an embroidered lehenga skirt by designer Manish Malhotra. Dainty jewellery, understated make-up and gorgeously tousled hair rounded the look. Bhatt is hardly seen in Indian wear and we are glad she picked up this peppy number.

Sonakshi Sinha in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Two other Bollywood beauties joined the pastel brigade – Sonakshi Sinha and Neha Dhupia. Sinha was seen in a beautiful white and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. The actress complemented her look with stunning jewellery from Anmol, a soft pink lipshade and simple, sideswept hair. We think she did pretty good here. What do you think?

Neha Dhupia in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia made an appearance in a beautiful Manish Malhotra gown. The actress picked a gorgeous statement neckpiece from Anmol Jewellers. Her make-up was kept simple and big, loose waves tumbled down her shoulders.

Who do you think wore pastels better? Let us know in the comments below.

