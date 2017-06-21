Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora: Who wore the humble white top better?

From L to R: Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. From L to R: Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

A simple white top is a wardrobe essential and can be worn with practically anything if you know how to style it well. In a country that looks up to Bollywood celeb for fashion inspiration, we have seen divas amping their game in the classics in the past. Recently, we spotted Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora paying respect to the humble white top. Three completely different looks but totally worth your time. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif was seen leaving a Mumbai studio post ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions in summer staples – a white knotted top, floral printed tiered skirt from Topshop Unique and sneakers.

We think her laid back style is something that you can easily pull off and is perfect to beat the summer heat. if you are not comfortable with letting your hair tumble over your shoulders, you can pull it up into a neat high ponytail or go for sexy side braids. Whatever you do, just keep the make-up minimal.

After following Alia Bhatt’s style diaries for so long, we have come to the conclusion that her casual style is almost flawless.

Recently, the Dear Zindagi actress was seen letting her hair down at Imtiaz Ali’s birthday bash in a lace camisole which she paired with a pair of distressed jeans. We love how she dressed up her white top with an ochre bench bed print cape jacket by Masaba. With hair in natural waves, she accessorised her look with killer vintage heels from Dior, a Stella McCartney bag and a bright pink pout.

Malaika Arora look was like a throwback to early 2000’s style file.

Off-shoulder top with bell sleeves, mom jeans and a broad belt is nothing something everyone can carry but she did it really well. Totally divalicious.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

