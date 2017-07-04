Katrina Kaif’s airport style is something you can easily wear on a brunch date this monsoon

Katrina Kaif adding a pop of colour at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif adding a pop of colour at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We know that Katrina Kaif’s red carpet looks are unparalleled but at times she also does casual wear extremely well. Hailed as the queen of comfy yet cool, there are times when she dresses down and it’s right on point and the last couple of days have been something along those lines. Looks like the Bollywood diva has made some extra effort to put her best foot forward. Kaif who is busy making appearances at award shows abroad and promoting her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor was seen at the airport giving us two eye-catching looks.

The first one to get our attention is the actress in colourful separates. She made quite a statement with her travel style in a pleated yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose which she paired with a white tee.

Katrina Kaif in a yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in a yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This colour combination has always been a favourite with us and Kaif made it work beautifully. We love how she shrugged on a long denim shirt as it added some depth to the look. You can only pull this off with the shirt if you are tall, given the length of the skirt, but of course, she doesn’t need to worry about that.

Katrina Kaif in floral embroidery sneakers from Alberto Torresi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in floral embroidery sneakers from Alberto Torresi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She rounded her look with her current favourite white sneakers from Alberto Torresi. If you have been following her style file then you would know that she wears them almost everywhere these days. With hair blowing in the wind, she went for bare minimum make-up.

The second look is all about her perfecting a pinstripe look. Keeping it chic in a pinstripe skater dress with a shirt collar, she complemented the look with the same floral embroidered sneakers. Here too her hair was left open and her make-up was kept minimal.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

