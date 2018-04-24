Kate Middleton’s maternity dress, post-delivery is a subtle tribute to late Princess Diana

Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton smile as they hold their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton smile as they hold their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital. (Source: AP)

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who recently delivered her third child, a boy, has often paid subtle tributes to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. This time, Middleton honoured Diana yet again, when she made her first public appearance post-delivery in a deep red Jenny Packman knee-high dress with a white collar. The outfit is very similar to the one Diana wore the day she introduced Prince Harry to the world.

Be it her wedding day in 2011, when the bride walked down the aisle to the song ”I Was Glad” by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry, which was the same anthem played at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981, or the venue Westminister Abbey, where Diana’s funeral took place, Middleton has had her own ways of honouring her. Not just grand gestures, but her sartorial choices have also been reminiscent of Diana. Remember the tiara she wore in 2016 that was worn by the Princess of Wales, Diana in 1989?

Middleton’s maternity dress, a polka dotted blue piece, when she gave birth to Prince George, 4, was also very similar to Diana’s outfit that she wore at the time of Prince William’s birth.

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

