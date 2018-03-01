Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle colour coordinate in blue during first official appearance

Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton opted for blue outfits during their first official appearance together. (Source: File Photo) Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton opted for blue outfits during their first official appearance together. (Source: File Photo)

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry along with Meghan Markle participated in a royal engagement for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. This was the Suits star’s first official appearance together with the royal family. The annual event titled, “Making a Difference Together” saw the four discussing their ongoing projects and their future plans as well.

Although the four were earlier photographed together during Christmas Day for a church service with the Queen, this was their first official appearance, especially Middleton and Markle’s and both the ladies twinned in blue.

Markle opted for a navy blue, satin, sleeveless, trench dress by Jason Wu, which was cinched at the waist with a tie detailing. On the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a maternity dress from Seraphine in a lighter shade. The knee-length dress featured a button detailing on the bodice. Both of them rounded off with minimal make-up and hair in beautiful wavy curls.

While the future sisters-in-law colour coordinated in blue, Prince William and Harry were spotted twinning in black suits and white shirts.

During Christmas too, both the ladies were seen opting for tailored coats and statement hats.

The Royals along with Meghan Markle on December 25, 2017. (Source: File Photo) The Royals along with Meghan Markle on December 25, 2017. (Source: File Photo)

While Markle looked classy, Middleton was pure elegance. We like both outfits, but which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

