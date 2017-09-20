Karisma Kapoor’s latest looks show why she’s still a style icon

Karisma Kapoor is a true diva in every sense. Her style statements too, like her, are elegant and fashionable. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor is a true diva in every sense. Her style statements too, like her, are elegant and fashionable. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor was a fashion in the ’90s with her mini skirts, LBDs and red lipstick and even today, things haven’t changed much. We think she is one diva who ages like wine and her style quotient too is getting better with each passing day. Of late, the actor has been giving us fashion goals that are totally drool-worthy and are perfect for women across every age group.

She loves dressing up comfortably and her latest outfit is proof. For a gym launch event in Mumbai, Kapoor opted for a blue sweatshirt by Anand Bhushan, with an embroidered panda detailing on it which she paired with black denims from J Brand and white Nike sneakers.

Her outfit is basic but no less stylish. We like how she chose to go minimal with her accessories, and instead, complement her look with smokey eyes, bright pink lips and a braided ponytail.

While heading towards Goa, she gave us another inspiring look in an all-white outfit by Rahul Mishra. She matched her easy breezy dress with a pair of white Gucci sneakers and dark shades. Her hair was tied in a simple bun and her lips were put-ready with dark red lips.

Then for her airport look, Kapoor was seen wearing an all-black ensemble from the house of Integument. She wore a black shirt with palazzo pants and layered it with a grey printed sleeveless top. With minimal make-up and bright red lips, she opted for a pair of rounded geeky glasses and a Hermes Birkin bag to round out her look.

The 43-year-old actor also showed us that wearing a maxi dress with a bomber jacket makes for a classy and elegant outfit. The blue printed dress from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, combined with the white sneakers from Burberry looked amazing on her. She finished the look with statement earrings, black shades and a Balenciaga bag.

Then there was this time when she attended an event in Sri Lanka in a black striped midi dress from Urvashi Joneja. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and gold colored Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. With hair in a top knot, a red pout added the much needed oomph.

At an event in Delhi, Kapoor gave us #OOTD goals in a matching black and white blazer and shirt paired with culottes from Bloni Atelier by Akshat Bansal. She looked fashionable as she tied her hair in a half bun.

Don’t you agree that she has a fabulous sense of style?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd