From a handloom sari to a sheer kurta, Karisma Kapoor shows us how to keep it gracefully ethnic this summer

With the sweltering heat of the summers sweeping in in full-force, light and cool attires are the need of the hour. While Bollywood celebs are increasingly crushing on whites these days, another fashionista to have joined the list is Karisma Kapoor. She recently gave us some ethnic goals in a graceful white piece is Karisma Kapoor. Spotted at a store launch in Jaipur, the actor was seen draped in a white handloom linen sari from Linen Club, accentuated by black temple-border, which she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse.
The simple and elegant number was accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkis and a pearl-encrusted broad bracelet. A bold black bindi, deep wine lips and a braided bun rounded off the actor’s look nicely. We think the actor’s classic monochrome look was pretty.
Sporting another white ensemble, from Anavila this time, the actor gave us lessons in how to dress easy this summer. The sheer kurta teamed with an ankle-high skirt was accessorised with a silver metallic layered necklace and floral printed Fizzy Goblet jutis. A soft dash of pink on the lips, fine kohl-lined eyes and a messy ponytail polished the actor’s look nicely.
What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Would you try out her easy summer style? Let us know in the comments below.
