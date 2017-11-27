Karisma Kapoor shows how to look casual chic for your next winter brunch with friends

Do you like the uber-chic and casual look of Karisma Kapoor? (Source: Therealkarismakapoor/Instagram) Do you like the uber-chic and casual look of Karisma Kapoor? (Source: Therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

From ethnic and fusion to casuals, Kapoor has emerged as quite a fashionista along with sibling Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both make quite a statement almost every time they step out. This time around, it was casual yet chic calf-length dress perfect for a winter summer brunch in the outdoors.

The huge square patterns with checks and dots in shades of red gives a lovely country feel while adding that pop of colour that every winter do needs. Obviously, any dress with pockets has our vote, which is one of the many things that make this a winner from the designer’s Spring Summer 2017 collection. A medley of red and white shades and classic patchwork, the dress has been aptly styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, who simply teamed the belted ensemble with a black watch and wayfarers for Kapoor’s day look. Leaving her hair loose, the actor looks like she’s really enjoying herself, as she should be. Check out her look here:

Rounding out Kapoor’s look, Amiin picked a matching deep maroon lip-shade with a pair of golden flats.

What do you think about her day look? Tell us in the comments section below.

