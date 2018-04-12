Karisma Kapoor or Parineeti Chopra: Whose statement skirt got your attention?

Parineeti Chopra in Madison On Peddar or Karisma Kapoor in Coach? (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Parineeti Chopra in Madison On Peddar or Karisma Kapoor in Coach? (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Disco-inspired sequins and blingy outfits are big this year. This glitzy trend has already become a hot favourite with the Bollywood brigade and recently, we saw Karisma Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra adding some bling with their super stylish skirts.

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor, who was spotted attending a store launch in Chennai opted for a skirt, tee and jacket combo, all from the American brand, Coach. The outfit included a silver shimmery skirt, which was styled with a white tee featuring shimmer details on it and a black leather jacket that too had shiny, quirky prints on it. With the weekend just around the corner, if you are thinking of what to wear to your party, then you can easily recreate Kapoor’s glittery look. Stylist Esha Amiin accessorised her outfit with a pair of ankle-length, black strappy heels.

A braided updo with a dewy palette make-up, well-defined eyes and glossy lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Parineeti Chopra

The Golmaal Again actor was seen in a multi-coloured, striped shirt by Zara, which was paired with a brown faux leather skirt featuring a button detail from Madison on Peddar. While we like her outfit as separate pieces, combined together, it is a complete mismatch. She could have chosen a solid, lighter-hued shirt to go with the shiny skirt. Stylist Sanjana Batra combined her outfit with a pair of gold pointed-toe heels, which also failed to complement her look.

Make-up artist Heema Dattani kept her make-up minimal with thickly-lined eyes and pink lips while hairstylist Gohar Shaikh rounded off with centre-parted, wavy hair.

Kapoor’s look definitely takes the cake this time. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

