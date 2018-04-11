Karisma Kapoor adds a shimmery twist to the classic black look

Karisma Kapoor channels glamour in a Namrata Joshipura outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Karisma Kapoor channels glamour in a Namrata Joshipura outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

It’s a rare fashion moment when Karisma Kapoor drops the ball. Be it her gorgeous snowy white Anamika Khanna sari or the Bibhu Mohapatra colour-blocked ensemble, the actor knows how to pull off tricky outfits like a pro. Keeping up with her strong style streak, Kapoor aced another one in a lovely black Namrata Joshipura outfit. We like the one-shouldered number with a sequinned bodice that was complemented with gold pumps from Alexandre Birman.

Stylist Eshaa Amiin styled the look with a pair of ruby red hexagonal shaped Azotiique earrings, which set off the bold red lips the actor sported. A dewy glow and pinned back hair added to the charm.

While black remains a classic, Kapoor has many chic style tricks up her sleeve to amp up her outfit and here are some of our favourite picks.

At the India Today conclave with Hillary Clinton, the actor looked pretty in a black bodycon dress from Sachin Babi where she added finishing touches with a pair of diamond solitaires, dewy make-up and a tint of cherry red on the lips.

Slaying in another Namrata Joshipura number, Kapoor picked a black gown with a thigh-high slit, embellished bodice and border. Rounding off with hair braids and strappy heels, we think she looked breathtaking.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Would you go with a black number for a glamorous night out? Let us know in the comments below.

