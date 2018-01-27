Karisma Kapoor looks elegant yet sultry in this Bibhu Mohapatra dress; see pics

Karisma Kapoor keeps it elegant and sultry in a Bibhu Mohapatra ensemble. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor keeps it elegant and sultry in a Bibhu Mohapatra ensemble. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor’s sartorial choices are mostly elegant and ultra-chic. From showing how to nail winter fashion in a burgundy dress with black stockings and a floral embellished crop jacket to proving that she can make Santa pants look glamorous, 43-year-old’s list of fashionable choices has been inspiring.

The actor, who was spotted at an event in Mumbai opted for a midi dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The white dress featured an interesting detail on the neckline – a honeycomb mesh. With a thigh-high slit, the sleeveless dress also had a drape detailing cinched at the waist, which accentuated her figure.

Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, Kapoor looked elegant and sultry at the same time. She accessorised her outfit with black strappy heels and a set of matching studs and a ring from Isharya.

Kapoor’s make-up and hairdo too were right on point. Make-up artist Krittika Gill rounded off with a neutral palette, red lips, perfectly-done winged eyes and hair styled into a puffy ponytail.

