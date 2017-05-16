Karisma Kapoor looks effortlessly beautiful in this white and blue Kalidar kurta

Karisma Kapoor simple and breezy look goes with her hair and make-up too. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor simple and breezy look goes with her hair and make-up too. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor may have been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, but the Bollywood diva continues to rule our hearts with her poise and smile. And when it comes fashion and making a style statement, the ’90s queen can give a tough competition to any star, including her sister Kareena Kapoor. Recently, the actor was in New Delhi for a product launch and looked beautiful in a Kalidar kurta, giving us perfect summer goals.

For the event, she chose a white and blue shibori print, tie and dye dress by Anoli Shah — an embodiment of sheer elegance. There was also a bit of drama to her attire with the asymmetric hemline and draped dupatta attached on one shoulder, that added the oomph to her look. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor opted for a simple make-up and her hair was tied back into a braid. And to add the perfect amount of glitz, her peach lip gloss did the trick.

Pairing it up with statement danglers by Aquamarine and a matching clutch, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful.

The actor recently awed everyone in Raipur at a launch of an apparel store. She was spotted in an elaborate floral print Anarkali suit with a high slit over a maroon satin skirt. Upping her style game, she opted for a half-up Samurai style bun.

However, Kapoor is not the first one to mesmerise us with the tie and dye dress, as Parineeti Chopra too wore a similar outfit during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. While Chopra rocked in white and yellow combination giving us bright and happy summer vibes, Kapoor’s one was more of an ethereal one.

