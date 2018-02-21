Gorgeous in white: Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor keep it trendy in Manish Malhotra lehengas

Karisma Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wear glorious white lehengas from Manish Malhotra. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wear glorious white lehengas from Manish Malhotra. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

In ethnic wear, white is the hottest choice at the moment, as proven by our Bollywood celebs and their kids. After Sridevi enchanted us with her spring-ready wedding wardrobe, Athiya Shetty showed us how to go boho in traditional wear. This time, joining them are Karisma Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who stepped out in white ethnic outfits from designer Manish Malhotra’s collections.

Karisma wore a splendid piece in white with heavy Kashmiri gold threadwork on it. The lehenga set was paired with a tulle dupatta, which had floral applique work on the border. To complement the opulent number, the actor kept the accessories light with just a pair of teardrop earrings, gold kadas and a thin ring.

She rounded out her look with dewy make-up, a neutral lip shade and a sleek chignon.

Khushi Kapoor, who has been in Dubai for the last few days to attend her cousin’s wedding was seen in a gorgeous white lehenga as well. We like the embellished sheer crop top she wore with a voluminous skirt with matching embellishments. She accessorised with a pair of earrings and rounded out her look with a sleek ponytail. She looked pretty, don’t you think?

While Karisma’s outfit is an elegant pick, if you want to go all-out, Khushi gives us style lessons on how to keep it comfortable yet trendy.

Which look would you go for? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

